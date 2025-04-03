SBI FMP Series 46 1850Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 46 1850Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 02-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 129.69
SBI FMP Series 46 1850Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5369
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 46 1850Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 46 1850Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.82
2.06
3.6
8.06
6.23
-
6.22
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 46 1850Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 46 1850Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|31.15
|4000000
|40.49
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra pradesh 2026
|-/-
|27.82
|3562100
|36.16
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|14.02
|1800000
|18.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.40
|619600
|5.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.36
|615000
|5.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.08
|575000
|5.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.27
|461100
|4.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.26
|455000
|4.23
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|1.56
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.42
|200000
|1.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.40
|55000
|0.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.02
|0
|3.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.24
|0
|1.64
