SBI FMP Series 47 1434Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 47 1434Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 19-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 141.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI FMP Series 47 1434Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3347
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 47 1434Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 47 1434Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.19
0.59
1.71
3.33
7.35
6
-
5.83
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 47 1434Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 47 1434Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2025
|-/-
|42.32
|6000000
|60.22
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|27.85
|3947900
|39.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|4.41
|637500
|6.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.46
|500000
|4.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.46
|500000
|4.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.14
|450000
|4.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.05
|440000
|4.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.94
|425000
|4.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.47
|213000
|2.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.52
|0
|9.27
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.38
|0
|1.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement