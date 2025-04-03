SBI FMP Series 49 1823Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 49 1823Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 18-Aug-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 386.09
SBI FMP Series 49 1823Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.4021
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 49 1823Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 49 1823Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.85
2.13
3.71
8.3
6.41
-
6.14
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 49 1823Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 49 1823Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2026
|-/-
|52.32
|20000000
|202.52
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|6.55
|2500000
|25.35
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|6.52
|2500000
|25.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.78
|2010000
|18.51
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|3.93
|1500000
|15.21
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|3.87
|1507600
|14.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.21
|1334000
|12.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.00
|1260000
|11.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.12
|891500
|8.22
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.09
|800000
|8.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.92
|807500
|7.44
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|1.83
|700000
|7.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.61
|665000
|6.23
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.31
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.63
|265000
|2.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|50000
|0.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.10
|0
|11.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.09
|0
|4.17
