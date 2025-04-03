SBI FMP Series 50 1843Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 50 1843Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 02-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 119.86
SBI FMP Series 50 1843Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2052
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 50 1843Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 50 1843Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.92
2.15
3.71
8.17
6.07
-
5.73
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 50 1843Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 50 1843Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|22.99
|3035000
|27.62
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|20.97
|2499900
|25.20
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2026
|-/-
|16.77
|2000000
|20.15
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|12.58
|1500000
|15.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|6.19
|806300
|7.43
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|4.20
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.15
|550000
|4.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.49
|325000
|2.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.49
|325000
|2.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.13
|275000
|2.55
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.86
|225000
|2.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.77
|100000
|0.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.25
|0
|2.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.16
|0
|0.18
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement