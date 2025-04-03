SBI FMP Series 51 1846Days Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 51 1846Days Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 14-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 294.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI FMP Series 51 1846Days Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.265
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 51 1846Days Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 51 1846Days Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.91
2.19
3.77
8.36
6.31
-
5.92
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 51 1846Days Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 51 1846Days Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|17.04
|5000000
|50.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|12.46
|4035000
|36.73
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|10.60
|3100000
|31.24
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|8.57
|2500000
|25.25
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA 2026
|-/-
|8.56
|2500000
|25.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.79
|2500000
|22.96
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|6.84
|2000000
|20.15
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|5.13
|1500000
|15.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.30
|1400000
|12.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.35
|745000
|6.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.11
|675000
|6.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.03
|650000
|5.99
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.70
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|1.39
|411200
|4.08
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.35
|400000
|3.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.25
|400500
|3.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.17
|375000
|3.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.85
|275000
|2.49
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|0.68
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.68
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.62
|200000
|1.81
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.69
|0
|4.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.82
|0
|2.49
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement