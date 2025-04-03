SBI FMP Series 52 1848Days Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 52 1848Days Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 24-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 135.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI FMP Series 52 1848Days Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2463
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 52 1848Days Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 52 1848Days Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
0.88
2.17
3.75
8.34
6.37
-
5.93
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 52 1848Days Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 52 1848Days Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|37.92
|5000000
|51.32
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|28.42
|3800000
|38.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|5.09
|761000
|6.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.08
|600000
|5.52
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|3.71
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.16
|470000
|4.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.17
|316000
|2.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.99
|292000
|2.69
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.65
|225000
|2.23
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|1.49
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.47
|200000
|1.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.36
|200000
|1.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.36
|200000
|1.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.87
|130000
|1.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.70
|100000
|0.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.35
|0
|3.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|2.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement