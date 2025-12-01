SBI FMP Series 53 1839Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 53 1839Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 19-Oct-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 304.25
SBI FMP Series 53 1839Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2025
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 53 1839Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 53 1839Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.9
2.19
3.72
8.35
6.26
-
5.95
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 53 1839Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 53 1839Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|42.96
|13000000
|131.02
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|13.19
|4000000
|40.24
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|8.24
|2500000
|25.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.66
|1561000
|14.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.14
|1370500
|12.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.84
|1292500
|11.71
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|3.53
|1068700
|10.75
|Govt. Securities
|Himachal Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|3.29
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.81
|600000
|5.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.75
|588000
|5.33
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|1.65
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.48
|500000
|4.50
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.46
|450000
|4.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.41
|475000
|4.30
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2026
|-/-
|0.97
|294200
|2.95
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.86
|260000
|2.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.68
|225400
|2.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.66
|225000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.44
|150000
|1.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.30
|100000
|0.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.68
|0
|5.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.99
|0
|2.98
