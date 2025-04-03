SBI FMP Series 54 1842Days IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 54 1842Days IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 01-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 37.06
SBI FMP Series 54 1842Days IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1808
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 54 1842Days IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 54 1842Days IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
0.91
2.22
3.71
8.39
6.29
-
5.96
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 54 1842Days IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 54 1842Days IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2026
|-/-
|67.89
|2500000
|25.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.44
|305000
|2.76
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|7.43
|275000
|2.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.00
|121000
|1.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.91
|120000
|1.08
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|2.72
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.44
|100000
|0.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.91
|0
|1.45
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.26
|0
|0.84
