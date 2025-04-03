SBI FMP Series 55 1849Days Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 55 1849Days Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 16-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 249.96
SBI FMP Series 55 1849Days Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2087
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 55 1849Days Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 55 1849Days Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.92
2.25
3.79
8.49
6.38
-
6.11
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 55 1849Days Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 55 1849Days Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|20.13
|5000000
|50.44
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2026
|-/-
|20.05
|5000000
|50.23
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2026
|-/-
|16.11
|4000000
|40.35
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|9.98
|2500000
|25.01
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|9.98
|2500000
|25.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.86
|1068000
|9.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.76
|750000
|6.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.21
|620000
|5.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.14
|600000
|5.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.03
|559900
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.00
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.00
|275000
|2.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.84
|235000
|2.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.80
|223800
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.73
|203200
|1.83
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.42
|105100
|1.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.40
|107500
|0.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.36
|100000
|0.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.16
|0
|5.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.04
|0
|5.14
