SBI FMP Series 56 1232Days IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 56 1232Days IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 06-Dec-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 284.35
SBI FMP Series 56 1232Days IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9475
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 56 1232Days IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 56 1232Days IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.53
1.6
3.23
7.1
5.86
-
5.54
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 56 1232Days IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 56 1232Days IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|70.41
|20084400
|200.72
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|10.54
|3000000
|30.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|4.76
|1358000
|13.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.86
|532800
|5.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|10.24
|0
|29.20
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.19
|0
|6.25
