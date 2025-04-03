SBI FMP Series 57 1835Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 57 1835Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 08-Dec-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 252.95
SBI FMP Series 57 1835Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1288
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 57 1835Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 57 1835Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.36
0.96
2.29
3.82
8.52
6.35
-
6
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 57 1835Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 57 1835Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2026
|-/-
|49.74
|12500000
|126.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|16.00
|4551500
|40.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|8.79
|2500000
|22.28
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|3.96
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|3.95
|1000000
|10.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.57
|720000
|6.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.20
|625000
|5.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.11
|600000
|5.35
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|1.98
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.44
|407100
|3.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.34
|361800
|3.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.99
|277000
|2.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.36
|100000
|0.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.36
|100000
|0.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.35
|100000
|0.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.39
|0
|6.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.47
|0
|3.76
