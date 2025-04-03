SBI FMP Series 58 1842Days IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 58 1842Days IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 30-Dec-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 247.1
SBI FMP Series 58 1842Days IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1821
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 58 1842Days IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 58 1842Days IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
0.97
2.29
3.81
8.4
6.26
-
6.27
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 58 1842Days IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 58 1842Days IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|20.30
|5000000
|50.27
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|16.24
|4000000
|40.22
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|16.23
|4000000
|40.20
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|10.15
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|10.14
|2500000
|25.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|5.41
|1503200
|13.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.44
|1232500
|10.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.13
|1148500
|10.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.73
|750000
|6.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.61
|725000
|6.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.80
|500000
|4.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.20
|333000
|2.96
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|0.90
|221100
|2.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.78
|0
|6.88
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.93
|0
|2.34
