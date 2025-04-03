SBI FMP Series 6 3668Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 6 3668Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 09-May-2019
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 34.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI FMP Series 6 3668Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.6263
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 6 3668Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 6 3668Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.28
2.8
4.02
9.19
7.14
7.1
7.87
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 6 3668Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 6 3668Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2029
|-/-
|30.49
|1000000
|10.47
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2029
|-/-
|15.25
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2029
|-/-
|15.14
|500000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|5.61
|250000
|1.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|5.53
|250000
|1.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|4.63
|197000
|1.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|4.54
|200000
|1.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|4.54
|200000
|1.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|4.20
|185000
|1.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|3.98
|175000
|1.36
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2029
|-/-
|2.86
|94400
|0.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.31
|0
|0.79
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.92
|0
|0.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement