SBI FMP Series 60 1878Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 60 1878Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 09-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 243.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI FMP Series 60 1878Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1319
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 60 1878Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 60 1878Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
0.98
2.33
3.9
8.62
6.4
-
6.36
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 60 1878Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 60 1878Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|31.31
|7500000
|76.42
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|20.87
|5000000
|50.94
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|8.31
|2000000
|20.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.66
|2097000
|18.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|6.32
|1759000
|15.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|5.49
|1521000
|13.39
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|4.16
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|4.16
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.63
|720000
|6.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.95
|527600
|4.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.25
|306700
|3.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.10
|300000
|2.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.63
|171900
|1.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.61
|170000
|1.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.93
|0
|7.14
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.62
|0
|1.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement