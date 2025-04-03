SBI FMP Series 61 1927Days IDCW
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 61 1927Days IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 15-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 329.98
SBI FMP Series 61 1927Days IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1237
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 61 1927Days IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 61 1927Days IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1
2.35
3.86
8.54
6.28
-
6.54
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 61 1927Days IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 61 1927Days IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|15.23
|5000000
|50.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|12.99
|4878400
|42.96
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|10.72
|3500000
|35.47
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|10.67
|3500000
|35.29
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|9.15
|3000000
|30.25
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2027
|-/-
|7.66
|2500000
|25.34
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|3.61
|1180000
|11.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|3.28
|1257500
|10.85
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|3.06
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2027
|-/-
|3.05
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.27
|872300
|7.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.12
|797600
|6.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.96
|753000
|6.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.61
|613200
|5.34
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.56
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|1.52
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|1.52
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.46
|550000
|4.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.35
|500000
|4.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.95
|350000
|3.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.50
|192000
|1.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.45
|0
|8.08
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.31
|0
|4.33
