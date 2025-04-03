SBI FMP Series 64 1169Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 64 1169Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 26-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 395.83
SBI FMP Series 64 1169Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8696
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 64 1169Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 64 1169Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.2
0.63
1.8
3.32
7.36
-
-
6.82
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 64 1169Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 64 1169Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|29.91
|11980000
|118.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|12.69
|5116000
|50.33
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|9.90
|3900000
|39.27
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|8.89
|3500000
|35.26
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2025
|-/-
|7.49
|2950500
|29.72
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|6.35
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|5.58
|2248500
|22.12
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2025
|-/-
|5.08
|2000000
|20.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.70
|1107000
|10.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.58
|1063800
|10.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.56
|1056900
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.35
|950000
|9.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.26
|507500
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.70
|290000
|2.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.15
|60800
|0.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.78
|0
|7.10
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.13
