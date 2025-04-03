SBI FMP Series 66 1361Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 66 1361Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 14-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 670.96
SBI FMP Series 66 1361Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1271
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 66 1361Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 66 1361Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
0.79
2.01
3.58
7.88
-
-
7.39
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 66 1361Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 66 1361Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|22.18
|15000000
|149.32
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|15.13
|10000000
|101.82
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|9.80
|6500000
|65.97
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|9.07
|6000000
|61.06
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|7.56
|5000000
|50.87
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|5.29
|3500000
|35.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|4.23
|2990000
|28.47
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|3.79
|2500000
|25.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.40
|2400000
|22.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.26
|1600000
|15.23
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|2.07
|1368600
|13.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.95
|1400000
|13.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.67
|1177500
|11.22
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.51
|1000000
|10.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.49
|1044400
|10.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.44
|1036000
|9.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.44
|1028000
|9.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.76
|539500
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.47
|335000
|3.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.72
|0
|25.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.77
|0
|5.26
