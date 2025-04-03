SBI FMP Series 67 1467Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 67 1467Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 21-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 576.54
SBI FMP Series 67 1467Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1356
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 67 1467Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 67 1467Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
0.87
2.08
3.68
8.13
-
-
7.48
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 67 1467Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 67 1467Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|25.67
|16101100
|148.39
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|11.39
|6500000
|65.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|11.21
|7027400
|64.77
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|7.02
|4000000
|40.60
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|7.01
|4000000
|40.49
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|6.76
|3858400
|39.06
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|6.27
|3570300
|36.23
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2026
|-/-
|5.21
|2974400
|30.11
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|3.86
|2200000
|22.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.00
|1241400
|11.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.91
|1200000
|11.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.76
|1100000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|1.75
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.32
|824000
|7.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.20
|749700
|6.92
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2026
|-/-
|0.88
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.85
|534500
|4.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.81
|499800
|4.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.37
|233000
|2.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.96
|0
|11.33
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|4.55
