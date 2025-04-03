SBI FMP Series 74 1243Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 74 1243Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 27-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 156.06
SBI FMP Series 74 1243Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7788
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 74 1243Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 74 1243Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.81
2.01
3.62
7.99
-
-
7.54
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 74 1243Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 74 1243Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2026
|-/-
|19.49
|3000000
|30.51
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|19.45
|3000000
|30.44
|Govt. Securities
|PUNJAB 2026
|-/-
|19.40
|3000000
|30.36
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|12.68
|2000000
|19.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.43
|740000
|6.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.27
|550000
|5.11
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|3.25
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|3.24
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|3.20
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.95
|485000
|4.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.82
|300000
|2.85
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.75
|270000
|2.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.61
|102400
|0.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.29
|0
|5.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.17
|0
|1.84
