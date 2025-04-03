SBI FMP Series 76 1221Days IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 76 1221Days IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 18-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 163.39
SBI FMP Series 76 1221Days IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7075
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 76 1221Days IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 76 1221Days IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
0.87
1.97
3.61
7.73
-
-
7.45
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 76 1221Days IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 76 1221Days IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.09
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.09
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.23
|20
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.61
|100
|0.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|27.10
|4717000
|44.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|24.54
|4294000
|40.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|14.22
|2503600
|23.28
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|9.32
|1500000
|15.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.73
|1350000
|12.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.74
|131000
|1.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.74
|126900
|1.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|1.43
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|1.18
