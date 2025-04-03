SBI FMP Series 78 1170Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 78 1170Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 15-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 123.57
SBI FMP Series 78 1170Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7231
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 78 1170Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 78 1170Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.87
2.06
3.73
7.9
-
-
7.8
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 78 1170Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 78 1170Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.25
|900
|8.98
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|7.22
|90
|8.94
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.44
|800
|7.98
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.62
|20
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.61
|200
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|24.58
|3000000
|30.45
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|24.57
|3000000
|30.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|6.72
|890000
|8.33
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|4.11
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.06
|540400
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.00
|400000
|3.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.69
|350000
|3.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.78
|232200
|2.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.89
|0
|3.57
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.46
|0
|1.78
