SBI FMP Series 79 1130Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 79 1130Days G
AMC
SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 09-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 80.93
SBI FMP Series 79 1130Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6454
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 79 1130Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 79 1130Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.9
2
3.65
7.69
-
-
7.68
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 79 1130Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 79 1130Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.33
|68
|6.76
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.38
|600
|5.98
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.08
|575
|5.74
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.23
|10
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|61.11
|5295000
|49.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|9.38
|809000
|7.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.47
|300000
|2.81
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.23
|0
|0.97
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|0.64
