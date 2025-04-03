SBI FMP Series 81 1157Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 81 1157Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 21-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 404.51
SBI FMP Series 81 1157Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5985
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 81 1157Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 81 1157Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.87
2.07
3.75
8.02
-
-
7.65
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 81 1157Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 81 1157Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|7.42
|3000
|30.09
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|7.26
|2500
|29.46
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.19
|250
|25.09
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|2.47
|1000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|2.47
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.23
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|50
|4.89
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.99
|40
|4.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|25.02
|10000000
|101.49
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|8.75
|3500000
|35.48
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|6.27
|2500000
|25.43
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|6.24
|2500000
|25.32
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|5.00
|2000000
|20.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.64
|1148900
|10.69
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|2.51
|1000000
|10.17
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2026
|-/-
|2.50
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.31
|1000000
|9.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.09
|887500
|8.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.95
|845000
|7.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.88
|375000
|3.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.23
|100000
|0.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.57
|0
|10.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.80
|0
|7.40
