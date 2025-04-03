SBI Gold Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Gold Fund IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 22-Aug-2011
Fund Manager
: Raviprakash Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3225.13
SBI Gold Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 26.8274
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For exit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 1 year from the date of allotment.
SBI Gold Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Gold Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.92
6.36
16.79
19.1
29.12
19.5
13.22
7.54
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
SBI Gold Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Gold Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Gold ETF
|Capital Markets
|100.21
|439902410
|3,231.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|19.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.82
|0
|-26.61
