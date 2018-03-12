SBI Infrastructure Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Infrastructure Fund IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 11-May-2007
Fund Manager
: Bhavin Vithiani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4325.37
SBI Infrastructure Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 41.3224
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
:
SBI Infrastructure Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Infrastructure Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
9.46
-7.14
-13.86
-
22.31
34.25
9.04
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
SBI Infrastructure Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Infrastructure Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.54
|3800000
|456.03
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|8.05
|1100000
|348.02
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|6.31
|100000
|272.84
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.45
|1500000
|235.53
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|5.05
|14000000
|218.30
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|4.08
|1398603
|176.63
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|3.74
|5000000
|161.67
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|3.63
|500000
|157.06
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.44
|860000
|148.98
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|3.32
|1000000
|143.78
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.34
|100000
|101.28
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.34
|30000
|101.10
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|2.28
|225000
|98.73
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.88
|2600000
|81.49
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.77
|250000
|76.53
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|1.74
|166000
|75.10
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|1.70
|4273550
|73.56
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.65
|3000000
|71.19
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.63
|743479
|70.41
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.61
|782931
|69.76
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.54
|350000
|66.60
|Equity
|ICRA
|Capital Markets
|1.54
|125000
|66.43
|Equity
|Ajax Engineering
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.54
|1142512
|66.42
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.43
|516222
|61.97
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.35
|700000
|58.21
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|1.34
|900000
|58.15
|Equity
|Prism Johnson
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.32
|5000000
|57.01
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.30
|3600000
|56.17
|Equity
|Rossari Biotech
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.24
|900000
|53.55
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.21
|2100000
|52.46
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|1.19
|5400000
|51.38
|Equity
|Samhi Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.82
|2479990
|35.64
|Equity
|Elin Electronics
|Consumer Durables
|0.64
|2522264
|27.73
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.61
|129625
|26.37
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.54
|231782
|23.30
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.52
|360000
|22.45
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.35
|0
|318.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-3.19
