SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 29-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Prasad Padala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6911.95
SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.7435
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of the applicable NAV - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. NIL - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.42
1.04
-15.2
-13.75
-
-
-
-12.56
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zinka Logistics
|Transport Services
|5.46
|8931965
|377.55
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.79
|2262814
|331.18
|Equity
|Route Mobile
|Telecom - Services
|4.77
|3366351
|329.93
|Equity
|Happiest Minds
|IT - Software
|4.68
|4712365
|323.40
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.83
|11908238
|264.48
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.78
|86045
|261.53
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.75
|370968
|259.40
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.56
|951350
|245.93
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.48
|1263106
|240.57
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|3.43
|6849649
|236.99
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|3.40
|1954932
|234.75
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.02
|1312167
|209.06
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.96
|240000
|204.72
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|2.94
|2305427
|203.01
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.77
|56748
|191.25
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.75
|159285
|190.27
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|2.58
|11232345
|178.36
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.58
|2872950
|178.30
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|2.56
|2185044
|176.64
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|2.38
|3916708
|164.48
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.37
|404515
|163.85
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|2.36
|3297389
|162.85
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|2.26
|795000
|156.21
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|2.14
|456000
|148.13
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.89
|668512
|130.29
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.76
|650000
|121.69
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|1.65
|3027169
|113.98
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.42
|684099
|98.36
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|1.34
|3029115
|92.34
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.27
|859985
|87.60
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|1.18
|1586326
|81.54
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.06
|2190415
|73.30
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|1262500
|66.55
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.96
|146187
|66.26
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.93
|137850
|64.32
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.80
|70000
|55.32
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|0.59
|331400
|41.08
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.20
|44827
|14.08
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.18
|50000
|12.37
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.12
|55451
|8.61
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.65
|4500000
|44.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.45
|0
|238.59
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.92
|0
|63.07
