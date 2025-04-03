SBI International Access US Equity FoF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI International Access US Equity FoF Dir IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 01-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Rohit Shimpi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 970.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI International Access US Equity FoF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.1125
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For exit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 1 year from the date of allotment.
SBI International Access US Equity FoF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI International Access US Equity FoF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.61
-7.17
-5.92
-3.7
5.16
10.37
-
12.5
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
SBI International Access US Equity FoF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI International Access US Equity FoF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Amundi Funds US Pioneer Fund -I15 USD CAP
|Mutual Fund
|97.21
|82630
|943.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.97
|0
|28.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.18
|0
|-1.81
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement