SBI Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 66778.13
SBI Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 4060.8328
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.73
1.86
3.63
7.34
6.78
5.47
6.83
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
SBI Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.38
|98000
|978.68
|Corporate Debts
|Titan Company
|-/-
|1.16
|82500
|824.64
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.43
|3100
|309.25
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.32
|2300
|229.51
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.30
|2150
|214.54
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.24
|1750
|174.17
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|1250
|124.73
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.07
|5000
|49.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.69
|120000000
|1,202.48
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2025
|-/-
|0.28
|20000000
|199.67
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.28
|19611200
|196.30
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.21
|15000000
|150.26
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.14
|10000000
|99.88
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.10
|7000000
|69.91
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|6.20
|445000000
|4,408.07
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.70
|264500000
|2,630.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.81
|40000
|1,999.24
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|2.81
|40000
|1,995.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.77
|40000
|1,966.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.09
|150000000
|1,487.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.07
|30000
|1,473.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.88
|135000000
|1,335.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|26500
|1,320.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.76
|25000
|1,248.11
|Commercial Paper
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.55
|22000
|1,099.17
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|1.40
|20000
|997.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|20000
|996.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|988.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|987.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|986.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|984.91
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|987.48
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|987.34
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.39
|20000
|985.05
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.38
|20000
|982.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.38
|20000
|984.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.38
|20000
|983.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.38
|20000
|982.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|16000
|799.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|16000
|798.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|1.11
|16000
|788.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.04
|15000
|742.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|15000
|741.97
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.04
|15000
|742.62
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.04
|15000
|736.13
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.98
|14000
|699.86
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.90
|13000
|639.99
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.84
|12000
|599.51
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.84
|12000
|599.39
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.82
|58500000
|580.99
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.77
|11000
|549.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|11000
|543.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|495.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|494.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|494.24
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|499.48
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|499.23
|Commercial Paper
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|498.95
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|496.63
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|496.06
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|495.74
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|495.39
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|495.14
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|494.54
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|494.41
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|493.69
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|492.45
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|492.13
|Commercial Paper
|Cotton Corporatn
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|492.05
|Commercial Paper
|Cotton Corporatn
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|491.74
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|491.74
|Commercial Paper
|Cotton Corporatn
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|491.54
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|491.50
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|490.96
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|490.94
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.68
|10000
|490.78
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|0.64
|9300
|458.28
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.55
|8000
|394.42
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.49
|7000
|345.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|7000
|344.10
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.41
|6000
|294.62
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|249.76
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|245.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Maha
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|249.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|247.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|247.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|246.61
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.33
|23500000
|232.49
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|199.79
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|199.66
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|199.53
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|197.79
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|197.76
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|197.37
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|197.29
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|196.54
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|196.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.25
|3500
|174.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.21
|3000
|149.71
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.21
|3000
|148.52
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.21
|3000
|147.40
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.21
|3000
|147.36
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.17
|12500000
|123.08
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.14
|10000000
|99.31
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.14
|10000000
|98.69
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|99.79
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|99.11
|Commercial Paper
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|98.77
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|98.51
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|98.41
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|98.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|4.21
|0
|2,993.59
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.04
|0
|737.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.16
|0
|141.02
