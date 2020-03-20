iifl-logo
SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly

SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

17-Nov-2003

Fund Manager

Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

66778.13

SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly- NAV Chart

SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
20-Mar-20200.111142750

SBI Liquid Fund Inst IDCW Frtly- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-1.3898000978.68
Corporate DebtsTitan Company-/-1.1682500824.64
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.433100309.25
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.322300229.51
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.302150214.54
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.241750174.17
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.181250124.73
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.07500049.96
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.691200000001,202.48
Govt. SecuritiesTelangana 2025-/-0.2820000000199.67
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.2819611200196.30
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.2115000000150.26
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2025-/-0.141000000099.88
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.10700000069.91
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-6.204450000004,408.07
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.702645000002,630.01
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.81400001,999.24
Commercial PaperTata Steel-/-2.81400001,995.43
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.77400001,966.34
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.091500000001,487.72
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.07300001,473.54
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.881350000001,335.62
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.86265001,320.33
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.76250001,248.11
Commercial PaperNTPC-/-1.55220001,099.17
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-1.4020000997.78
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.4020000996.06
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.3920000988.54
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.3920000987.32
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.3920000986.54
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.3920000984.91
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.3920000987.48
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.3920000987.34
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.3920000985.05
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.3820000982.38
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.3820000984.10
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.3820000983.65
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.3820000982.45
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.1216000799.39
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.1216000798.79
Certificate of DepositsI O B-/-1.1116000788.66
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.0415000742.97
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-1.0415000741.97
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-1.0415000742.62
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.0415000736.13
Commercial PaperL&T Metro Rail-/-0.9814000699.86
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.9013000639.99
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.8412000599.51
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.8412000599.39
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.8258500000580.99
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.7711000549.44
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.7611000543.83
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.7010000495.41
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.7010000494.48
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.7010000494.24
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.7010000499.48
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.7010000499.23
Commercial PaperUltraTech Cem.-/-0.7010000498.95
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.7010000496.63
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.7010000496.06
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.7010000495.74
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.7010000495.39
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-0.7010000495.14
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.7010000494.54
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.7010000494.41
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.6810000493.69
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-0.6810000492.45
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.6810000492.13
Commercial PaperCotton Corporatn-/-0.6810000492.05
Commercial PaperCotton Corporatn-/-0.6810000491.74
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.6810000491.74
Commercial PaperCotton Corporatn-/-0.6810000491.54
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.6810000491.50
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.6810000490.96
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.6810000490.94
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.6810000490.78
Commercial PaperTata Comm-/-0.649300458.28
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-0.558000394.42
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.497000345.58
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.487000344.10
Commercial PaperICICI Home Fin-/-0.416000294.62
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.355000249.76
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.355000245.37
Certificate of DepositsBank of Maha-/-0.355000249.76
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.355000247.64
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.355000247.49
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.355000246.61
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.3323500000232.49
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.284000199.79
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.284000199.66
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.284000199.53
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.284000197.79
Commercial PaperICICI Home Fin-/-0.284000197.76
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.284000197.37
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.284000197.29
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.284000196.54
Commercial PaperAseem Infra-/-0.284000196.25
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.253500174.38
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.213000149.71
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.213000148.52
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.213000147.40
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.213000147.36
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.1712500000123.08
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.141000000099.31
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.141000000098.69
Commercial PaperGodrej Consumer-/-0.14200099.79
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.14200099.11
Commercial PaperNexus Select-/-0.14200098.77
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.14200098.51
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.14200098.41
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.14200098.09
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-4.2102,993.59
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.040737.86
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.160141.02

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

