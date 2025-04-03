SBI Long Duration Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Long Duration Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 12-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Tejas Soman
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2901.27
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Long Duration Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3782
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - if redeemed on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - after 1 year from the date of allotment.
SBI Long Duration Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Long Duration Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.92
3.55
3.49
3.61
10.37
-
-
9.78
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
SBI Long Duration Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Long Duration Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|51.16
|143000000
|1,478.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|11.03
|33000000
|318.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2062
|-/-
|10.69
|29530200
|308.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|8.72
|25000000
|251.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.10
|17500000
|176.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2052
|-/-
|5.19
|14400000
|149.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2059
|-/-
|1.87
|5000000
|53.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|0.99
|3000000
|28.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|0.88
|2500000
|25.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2055
|-/-
|0.52
|1390300
|15.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.63
|0
|47.34
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.96
|0
|27.87
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement