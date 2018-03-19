SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series II IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series II IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 22-Dec-2014
Fund Manager
: Nidhi Chawla
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 34.17
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series II IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 24-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.2798
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series II IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series II IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.23
2.23
-10.71
-17.27
6.43
13.51
32.58
14.65
|Category Avg
1.38
4.82
-7.15
-12.82
7.97
15.77
27.34
15.04
|Category Best
2.34
9.43
-0.11
-4.5
29.35
24.89
39.99
23.22
|Category Worst
0.09
0.37
-18.36
-20.42
-7.71
10.26
17.26
4.87
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series II IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series II IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.16
|16094
|2.78
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.40
|21066
|2.52
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.05
|20000
|2.40
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|4.66
|31000
|1.59
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.31
|14500
|1.47
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|4.25
|4000
|1.45
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|3.93
|5450
|1.34
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.90
|30000
|1.33
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.67
|37000
|1.25
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.62
|6500
|1.23
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|3.31
|33000
|1.13
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|3.30
|17750
|1.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.12
|1250
|1.06
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.02
|15000
|1.03
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|2.90
|8000
|0.99
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|2.55
|1925
|0.87
|Equity
|Hatsun Agro
|Food Products
|2.28
|8000
|0.77
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.24
|23651
|0.76
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|2.13
|24000
|0.72
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.31
|939
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|23.93
|0
|8.17
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|0.00
