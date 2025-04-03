SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series IV G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series IV G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 30-Dec-2016
Fund Manager
: R Srinivasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 192.52
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series IV G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 42.7326
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series IV G- NAV Chart
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series IV G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.12
2.4
-10.33
-15.21
4.15
12.04
32.1
19.86
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series IV G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series IV G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|8.77
|100000
|16.87
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|7.59
|370000
|14.61
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|6.21
|10000
|11.94
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.20
|14000
|11.94
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|6.15
|70000
|11.83
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.63
|90000
|10.83
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|5.21
|21000
|10.02
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|5.09
|27000
|9.79
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|4.37
|140000
|8.40
|Equity
|GKW
|Finance
|4.33
|52804
|8.33
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|4.33
|300000
|8.32
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.07
|330000
|7.83
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.96
|40000
|7.61
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.93
|210000
|7.56
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.60
|40000
|6.92
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.99
|27000
|5.75
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.86
|170000
|5.49
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.59
|1230
|4.98
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|2.50
|170000
|4.81
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.37
|1500
|4.55
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.23
|15000
|2.36
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.95
|50000
|1.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.08
|0
|9.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|0.04
