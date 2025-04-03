SBI Magnum Comma Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Comma Fund G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 30-Jun-2005
Fund Manager
: Dinesh Balachandran
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 570.12
SBI Magnum Comma Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 96.1384
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
SBI Magnum Comma Fund G- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Comma Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.92
10.28
-3.83
-11.91
2.07
9.38
28.6
12.19
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Magnum Comma Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Magnum Comma Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|9.57
|3976000
|54.55
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|8.94
|424732
|50.97
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|6.04
|34000
|34.43
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|5.53
|1400000
|31.53
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|4.75
|2070000
|27.07
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|4.67
|675000
|26.64
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|4.52
|760000
|25.77
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|4.33
|425000
|24.65
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|4.21
|650000
|24.00
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.09
|930000
|23.32
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.51
|450000
|19.99
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.34
|200000
|19.01
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.30
|600000
|18.80
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|3.09
|600000
|17.62
|Equity
|Shyam Metalics
|Industrial Products
|2.85
|228093
|16.22
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.65
|325000
|15.11
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|2.59
|252500
|14.76
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.25
|375000
|12.85
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.12
|1150000
|12.07
|Equity
|Neogen Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.11
|72080
|12.03
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.99
|1000000
|11.34
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.63
|1487919
|9.29
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.43
|403400
|8.16
|Equity
|Mangalore Chem.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.17
|507369
|6.65
|Equity
|Sagar Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.15
|366286
|6.56
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.10
|6646
|0.56
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.10
|18332
|0.55
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.52
|300000
|2.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.60
|0
|49.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.15
|0
|-6.48
