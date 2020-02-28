SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Tejas Soman
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1843.12
SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.2118
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: CDSC of 0.15% for exit within 15days from the date of investment
SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.68
2.31
3.48
4.69
10.64
7.61
6.74
8.95
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|71.56
|129000000
|1,320.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|25.34
|45500000
|467.44
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.29
|0
|42.13
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.81
|0
|14.92
