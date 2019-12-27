SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 28-Nov-2003
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11226.06
SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 25000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|37.48
|406500000
|4,219.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|35.62
|398326400
|4,009.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|9.73
|106000000
|1,095.72
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2038
|-/-
|3.57
|40000000
|401.62
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2041
|-/-
|2.21
|25048600
|249.04
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2037
|-/-
|0.89
|10000000
|99.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.41
|0
|608.47
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|5.09
|0
|573.97
