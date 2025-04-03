SBI Magnum Global Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Global Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Tanmaya Desai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5834.57
SBI Magnum Global Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 374.2357
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL.
Exit Load %
: For exit within 1 year from th date of allotment - 1%. For exit after 1 years from the date of alltmen - NIL.
SBI Magnum Global Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Global Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
3.39
-9.25
-10.07
0.56
7.99
19.12
14.81
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Magnum Global Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Magnum Global Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.94
|290000
|346.42
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|5.26
|1400000
|306.63
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.21
|100000
|303.95
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|4.87
|210000
|284.37
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.74
|1640000
|276.78
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|4.67
|1400000
|272.46
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|4.54
|3100000
|265.15
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.41
|470000
|257.57
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|4.25
|790000
|248.15
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|4.18
|3000000
|244.06
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|4.14
|980000
|241.53
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|4.12
|4144773
|240.47
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.10
|1500000
|238.98
|Equity
|Garware Tech.
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.97
|3073000
|231.36
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|2.96
|3500000
|172.86
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.89
|50000
|168.50
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|2.62
|1680672
|153.08
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|2.46
|1000000
|143.78
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|2.44
|130000
|142.24
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.42
|816326
|141.21
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.97
|250000
|114.88
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.96
|600000
|114.27
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|1.95
|4021979
|113.72
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|1.94
|250000
|113.10
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.92
|1100000
|111.81
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.83
|9000000
|106.73
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.49
|428223
|87.13
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.09
|290000
|63.49
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|1.06
|664048
|61.62
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|0.99
|1888807
|57.58
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|40.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.34
|2000000
|19.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.72
|0
|158.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-8.12
