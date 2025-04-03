SBI Magnum Income Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Income Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Lokesh Mallya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1899.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Magnum Income Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 75.0722
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: For exit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1.00%. For eixt after 1 Year from the date of allotmen - NIL.
SBI Magnum Income Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Income Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.7
2.06
3.02
4.27
9.68
7.65
7.39
8.25
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
SBI Magnum Income Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Magnum Income Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|4.02
|7500
|76.59
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|3.95
|7500
|75.16
|Corporate Debts
|Renew Solar Ener
|-/-
|3.84
|7500
|73.18
|Corporate Debts
|National High
|-/-
|3.14
|12500
|59.88
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|3.10
|5900
|59.01
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|2.88
|5500
|54.91
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|2.63
|5000
|50.15
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.63
|500
|50.07
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Power Rene.
|-/-
|2.62
|5000
|49.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.60
|50
|49.54
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.33
|2500
|25.32
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|1.31
|2500
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|1.18
|4500
|22.54
|Corporate Debts
|Grihum Housing
|-/-
|1.18
|3000
|22.53
|Corporate Debts
|Jindal Stain.
|-/-
|1.18
|225
|22.42
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|26.68
|50500000
|508.30
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|14.93
|27500000
|284.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|7.60
|14000000
|144.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|2.72
|5000000
|51.89
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.24
|500
|23.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.67
|0
|127.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.30
|0
|43.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement