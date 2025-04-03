iifl-logo
SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G

SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

19-Jul-2007

Fund Manager

Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

12334.94

SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  3494.4127

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G- NAV Chart

SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.43
1.05
2.11
3.79
7.5
6.42
5.68
7.32
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsTrent-/-3.675000487.74
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-2.893850384.13
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-2.443250324.05
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.423250322.60
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.2530000299.93
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-2.09327278.26
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.0627500274.21
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.8825000250.54
Corporate DebtsCiticorp Fin. (I-/-1.8825000249.90
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.872500249.24
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-1.8424500245.02
Corporate DebtsCube Highways-/-1.8024100239.95
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.6922500224.80
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.5821000210.75
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.572100208.95
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.4319000189.73
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.341792178.14
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.1315000150.56
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-1.1315000150.26
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.1315000150.13
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.1315000149.70
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.10193145.79
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-1.081450143.27
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9312500125.25
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9312500124.89
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.9312500124.78
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.9312500124.56
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.751000100.37
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.7510000100.23
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.751000100.00
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-0.75100099.83
Corporate DebtsInterise-/-0.721000096.05
Corporate DebtsTitan Company-/-0.71950094.95
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.709993.23
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.57750075.22
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.5675075.03
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.4560059.21
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.38500050.07
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.38500049.98
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-0.38500049.92
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust(Rel.Corp.IT Park)-/-0.385050.10
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.3750049.88
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.37500049.85
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.3750048.93
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3750048.93
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.3445000044.96
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.28370036.85
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.2635034.91
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.19250025.08
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.19250024.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.1925024.94
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1925024.94
Corporate DebtsJohn Dere FIN(I)-/-0.1925024.86
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.1925024.78
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2026-/-6.4084992300852.05
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2028-/-2.8337500000377.11
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2028-/-2.1428994800285.08
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2033-/-1.9325000000257.17
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2026-/-0.57750000076.02
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2026-/-0.54720000072.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.27350000035.59
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2026-/-0.26350000035.18
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASTHRA 2025-/-0.19250000025.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.022567002.47
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-1.825000242.08
Commercial PaperTCL Cables-/-1.815000241.11
Commercial PaperTorrent Electri-/-1.815000241.11
Commercial PaperJM Finan Serv-/-1.745000231.87
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.484000197.14
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.434000190.69
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.414000187.14
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-1.063000140.63
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.053000139.70
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.053000139.67
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.053000139.67
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.053000139.65
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.053000139.51
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.053000139.48
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.72200095.16
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.70200093.29
Commercial PaperInterise-/-0.60170079.18
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.19250000024.76
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-10.2801,367.65
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.820-,239.17

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

