SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Jul-2007
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12334.94
SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1337.8499
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.05
2.11
3.79
7.5
6.44
5.69
7.26
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- Latest Dividends
SBI Magnum Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Trent
|-/-
|3.67
|5000
|487.74
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|2.89
|3850
|384.13
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|2.44
|3250
|324.05
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.42
|3250
|322.60
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.25
|30000
|299.93
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|2.09
|327
|278.26
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.06
|27500
|274.21
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.88
|25000
|250.54
|Corporate Debts
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|1.88
|25000
|249.90
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.87
|2500
|249.24
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.84
|24500
|245.02
|Corporate Debts
|Cube Highways
|-/-
|1.80
|24100
|239.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.69
|22500
|224.80
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.58
|21000
|210.75
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.57
|2100
|208.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.43
|19000
|189.73
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.34
|1792
|178.14
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|150.56
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|150.26
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|150.13
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|149.70
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.10
|193
|145.79
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.08
|1450
|143.27
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.93
|12500
|125.25
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.93
|12500
|124.89
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|12500
|124.78
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|12500
|124.56
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.75
|1000
|100.37
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|100.23
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.75
|1000
|100.00
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.75
|1000
|99.83
|Corporate Debts
|Interise
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|96.05
|Corporate Debts
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.71
|9500
|94.95
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.70
|99
|93.23
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.57
|7500
|75.22
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.56
|750
|75.03
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.45
|600
|59.21
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|50.07
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|49.98
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|49.92
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust(Rel.Corp.IT Park)
|-/-
|0.38
|50
|50.10
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|49.85
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|48.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|48.93
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.34
|450000
|44.96
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|3700
|36.85
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.26
|350
|34.91
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|John Dere FIN(I)
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.86
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.78
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2026
|-/-
|6.40
|84992300
|852.05
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2028
|-/-
|2.83
|37500000
|377.11
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|2.14
|28994800
|285.08
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|1.93
|25000000
|257.17
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.57
|7500000
|76.02
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.54
|7200000
|72.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.27
|3500000
|35.59
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.26
|3500000
|35.18
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASTHRA 2025
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|25.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|256700
|2.47
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|1.82
|5000
|242.08
|Commercial Paper
|TCL Cables
|-/-
|1.81
|5000
|241.11
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|1.81
|5000
|241.11
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|1.74
|5000
|231.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.48
|4000
|197.14
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.43
|4000
|190.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.41
|4000
|187.14
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|1.06
|3000
|140.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.05
|3000
|139.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.05
|3000
|139.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|3000
|139.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|3000
|139.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|3000
|139.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|3000
|139.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|2000
|95.16
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.70
|2000
|93.29
|Commercial Paper
|Interise
|-/-
|0.60
|1700
|79.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|24.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|10.28
|0
|1,367.65
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.82
|0
|-,239.17
