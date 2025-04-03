SBI Magnum Medium Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Medium Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Lokesh Mallya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6514.83
SBI Magnum Medium Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 54.3043
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% of exit load within 6months & 0.5% of exit within 1yr
SBI Magnum Medium Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Medium Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.6
1.68
2.79
4.55
9.36
7.42
7.48
9.02
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
SBI Magnum Medium Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Magnum Medium Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|4.65
|30000
|300.66
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|3.86
|25000
|249.61
|Corporate Debts
|Renew Solar Ener
|-/-
|3.62
|24000
|234.18
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|3.40
|22000
|220.24
|Corporate Debts
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|3.40
|2250
|220.15
|Corporate Debts
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|3.24
|21000
|209.76
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.06
|200
|198.18
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|2.57
|16600
|166.05
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.35
|15000
|151.94
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|2.30
|1500
|148.57
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Power Rene.
|-/-
|2.16
|14000
|139.98
|Corporate Debts
|Jindal Stain.
|-/-
|1.85
|1200
|119.60
|Corporate Debts
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|1.82
|23500
|117.72
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.47
|9500
|95.11
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|1.29
|850
|83.57
|Corporate Debts
|Grihum Housing
|-/-
|1.28
|11000
|82.61
|Corporate Debts
|Latur Renewable
|-/-
|1.26
|830
|81.82
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|1.24
|8000
|80.07
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.17
|750
|75.49
|Corporate Debts
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|1.15
|7500
|74.51
|Corporate Debts
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|1.08
|7000
|69.55
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.78
|500
|50.36
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.68
|430
|44.01
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|0.54
|3500
|35.00
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.39
|2500
|25.53
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.39
|2500
|25.33
|Corporate Debts
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.39
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Vistaar Fin.
|-/-
|0.39
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.17
|1100
|11.01
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|9.93
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|12.15
|76500000
|785.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|8.50
|53500000
|549.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.29
|34000000
|342.22
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.40
|27500000
|284.38
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|0.72
|4500000
|46.29
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.09
|4000
|199.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.67
|17500000
|172.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.46
|2000
|94.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|1500
|70.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.09
|0
|394.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.06
|0
|133.50
