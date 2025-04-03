iifl-logo
SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G

SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

13-May-1999

Fund Manager

Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

11987

SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  5876.3153

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- NAV Chart

SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.35
0.9
2
3.75
7.5
6.61
5.71
7.07
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.664250421.28
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.343850384.18
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-3.0034500344.87
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-2.96400340.38
Corporate DebtsCiticorp Fin. (I-/-2.1725000249.90
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.102450241.47
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.912200219.74
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-1.742000199.88
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.732000199.37
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.732000198.99
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-1.521750174.49
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.281500147.73
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.09166125.40
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.951100109.18
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.871000100.12
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.8710000100.04
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.87100099.65
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.86100099.52
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.86100098.89
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.6575074.76
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.43500049.93
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.4350049.81
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-0.22250024.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.2225024.90
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.04504.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2028-/-3.6341500000417.34
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2025-/-1.8321000000210.63
Govt. SecuritiesTelangana 2025-/-1.7420000000199.67
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2026-/-1.7219500000197.66
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-1.5618000000179.78
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2026-/-1.3115000000150.37
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2026-/-0.9911500000113.70
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2026-/-0.31350000035.30
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2026-/-0.22250000025.43
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2025-/-0.045000005.02
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-4.2010000483.69
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-4.1710000479.55
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.9446500000453.80
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-3.428000393.02
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.107500356.74
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.265500260.65
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-2.135000244.73
Commercial PaperTCL Cables-/-2.105000241.11
Commercial PaperTorrent Electri-/-2.105000241.11
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.035000233.98
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.035000233.96
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-1.704000195.69
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.654000189.86
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.453500166.53
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.303000149.94
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.283000146.82
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.233000141.73
Commercial PaperTata TeleService-/-0.952300109.09
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.87200099.98
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.82200094.51
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.82200094.37
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.81200093.57
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.81200093.37
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.81200093.11
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.81200093.29
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.62150071.84
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.62150071.37
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.42100048.15
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.41100047.45
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.41100047.37
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.230257.11
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.460168.85

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

