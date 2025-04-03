SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 13-May-1999
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11987
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 5876.3153
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
0.9
2
3.75
7.5
6.61
5.71
7.07
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.66
|4250
|421.28
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.34
|3850
|384.18
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|3.00
|34500
|344.87
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|2.96
|400
|340.38
|Corporate Debts
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|2.17
|25000
|249.90
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.10
|2450
|241.47
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.91
|2200
|219.74
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|199.88
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.73
|2000
|199.37
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.73
|2000
|198.99
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|1.52
|1750
|174.49
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.28
|1500
|147.73
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.09
|166
|125.40
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.95
|1100
|109.18
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|1000
|100.12
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.87
|10000
|100.04
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.87
|1000
|99.65
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|99.52
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|98.89
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.65
|750
|74.76
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|500
|49.81
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.22
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.22
|250
|24.90
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.04
|50
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2028
|-/-
|3.63
|41500000
|417.34
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|1.83
|21000000
|210.63
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2025
|-/-
|1.74
|20000000
|199.67
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|1.72
|19500000
|197.66
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|1.56
|18000000
|179.78
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2026
|-/-
|1.31
|15000000
|150.37
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.99
|11500000
|113.70
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.31
|3500000
|35.30
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|2500000
|25.43
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.02
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|4.20
|10000
|483.69
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|4.17
|10000
|479.55
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.94
|46500000
|453.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.42
|8000
|393.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.10
|7500
|356.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.26
|5500
|260.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.13
|5000
|244.73
|Commercial Paper
|TCL Cables
|-/-
|2.10
|5000
|241.11
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|2.10
|5000
|241.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.03
|5000
|233.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.03
|5000
|233.96
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|1.70
|4000
|195.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.65
|4000
|189.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.45
|3500
|166.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.30
|3000
|149.94
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.28
|3000
|146.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.23
|3000
|141.73
|Commercial Paper
|Tata TeleService
|-/-
|0.95
|2300
|109.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|2000
|99.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.82
|2000
|94.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.82
|2000
|94.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.81
|2000
|93.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.81
|2000
|93.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.81
|2000
|93.11
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.81
|2000
|93.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|1500
|71.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|1500
|71.37
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.42
|1000
|48.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.41
|1000
|47.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.41
|1000
|47.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.23
|0
|257.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.46
|0
|168.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement