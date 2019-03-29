SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dinesh Balachandran
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7132.2
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 34.9546
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For exit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 1 year from the date of allotment.
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.46
4.05
-0.21
-1.6
9.73
14.93
17.57
12.34
|Category Avg
0.47
3.01
0.56
0.1
8.62
11.75
13.75
9.62
|Category Best
1.14
4.05
1.84
2.86
9.73
14.99
17.59
12.34
|Category Worst
0.21
1.63
-0.42
-2.04
7.42
7.59
8.84
7.41
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.14
|921000
|157.17
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.63
|780000
|119.71
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.42
|220000
|104.02
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.39
|820000
|102.32
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|1.19
|1870000
|87.72
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.10
|800000
|80.81
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.08
|3000000
|79.20
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.03
|63550
|75.51
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.01
|1800000
|74.16
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.95
|1400000
|70.13
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.95
|8000000
|69.76
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.93
|950000
|69.14
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.93
|4350297
|68.71
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.91
|465000
|66.99
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|1916589
|61.91
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.82
|135247
|60.41
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.82
|380000
|60.03
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.81
|5630100
|59.61
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.77
|2500000
|56.35
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.76
|1000000
|56.21
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.74
|1012032
|54.30
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.74
|3300000
|54.30
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.73
|3500000
|53.74
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.67
|3500000
|48.94
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.65
|561076
|48.06
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.62
|711574
|45.31
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.57
|3000000
|41.60
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.54
|320000
|40.00
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.53
|1374277
|38.96
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.52
|639295
|38.12
|Equity
|Sagar Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.51
|2210682
|37.73
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.51
|430000
|37.30
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.50
|500000
|37.00
|Equity
|Restaurant Brand
|Leisure Services
|0.49
|6000000
|36.09
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.49
|381643
|35.94
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.41
|525000
|30.13
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.40
|1960755
|29.23
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|0.40
|1693793
|29.15
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.36
|160000
|26.12
|Equity
|Heidelberg Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.34
|1300000
|25.09
|Equity
|Ashiana Housing
|Realty
|0.34
|829665
|24.89
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.33
|179171
|24.25
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.31
|147079
|22.86
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|0.31
|738287
|22.83
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.29
|56794
|21.15
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.27
|3465000
|19.85
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|0.27
|70726
|19.66
|Equity
|Rallis India
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.14
|500000
|10.37
|Equity
|Elin Electronics
|Consumer Durables
|0.11
|677027
|7.91
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.09
|75000
|6.74
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|22541
|0.66
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.76
|20000
|202.59
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|2.72
|20000
|200.10
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Power Rene.
|-/-
|2.72
|20000
|199.98
|Corporate Debts
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|2.18
|16000
|160.26
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|2.03
|15000
|149.47
|Corporate Debts
|SBFC Finance
|-/-
|1.69
|12500
|124.47
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.36
|10000
|100.12
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.35
|100
|99.09
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.24
|9000
|91.31
|Corporate Debts
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|1.22
|9000
|89.90
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.03
|7500
|75.35
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.02
|7500
|75.31
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.02
|7500
|75.21
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.92
|6000
|67.86
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.31
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.22
|Corporate Debts
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.21
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.15
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.55
|4000
|40.11
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|0.54
|4000
|40.00
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.41
|3000
|30.00
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.64
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|25.34
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.34
|250
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|0.33
|2400
|24.04
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.31
|2300
|23.02
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.20
|1500
|14.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|2.12
|15000000
|155.69
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2039
|-/-
|0.79
|5784200
|58.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.68
|5000000
|50.32
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Gold ETF
|Capital Markets
|10.73
|105241000
|789.09
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Silver ETF
|Capital Markets
|5.48
|41296178
|402.76
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon I Silver
|Capital Markets
|3.46
|26730000
|254.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.05
|0
|297.38
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.65
|0
|118.78
