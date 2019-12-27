iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Dinesh Balachandran

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7132.2

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  29.1404

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - For exit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 1 year from the date of allotment.

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.45
4.05
-0.21
-1.6
9.73
14.93
17.57
12.31
Category Avg
0.47
3.01
0.56
0.1
8.62
11.75
13.75
9.62
Category Best
1.14
4.05
1.84
2.86
9.73
14.99
17.59
12.34
Category Worst
0.21
1.63
-0.42
-2.04
7.42
7.59
8.84
7.41

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
27-Dec-20192.314395520

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.14921000157.17
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.63780000119.71
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.42220000104.02
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.39820000102.32
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services1.19187000087.72
EquityAxis BankBanks1.1080000080.81
EquityWiproIT - Software1.08300000079.20
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.036355075.51
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.01180000074.16
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.95140000070.13
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.95800000069.76
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.9395000069.14
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.93435029768.71
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.9146500066.99
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.84191658961.91
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.8213524760.41
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.8238000060.03
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.81563010059.61
EquityO N G COil0.77250000056.35
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.76100000056.21
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.74101203254.30
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.74330000054.30
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.73350000053.74
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.67350000048.94
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.6556107648.06
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.6271157445.31
EquityCESCPower0.57300000041.60
EquityICICI BankBanks0.5432000040.00
EquityV I P Inds.Consumer Durables0.53137427738.96
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.5263929538.12
EquitySagar CementsCement & Cement Products0.51221068237.73
EquityGokaldas ExportsTextiles & Apparels0.5143000037.30
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.5050000037.00
EquityRestaurant BrandLeisure Services0.49600000036.09
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.4938164335.94
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4152500030.13
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.40196075529.23
EquityAshoka BuildconConstruction0.40169379329.15
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.3616000026.12
EquityHeidelberg Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.34130000025.09
EquityAshiana HousingRealty0.3482966524.89
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.3317917124.25
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3114707922.86
EquityMahindra Life.Realty0.3173828722.83
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.295679421.15
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.27346500019.85
EquityV-Mart RetailRetailing0.277072619.66
EquityRallis IndiaFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.1450000010.37
EquityElin ElectronicsConsumer Durables0.116770277.91
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.09750006.74
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.01225410.66
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-2.7620000202.59
Corporate DebtsA B Renewables-/-2.7220000200.10
Corporate DebtsTata Power Rene.-/-2.7220000199.98
Corporate DebtsInfopark Proper.-/-2.1816000160.26
Corporate DebtsAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-2.0315000149.47
Corporate DebtsSBFC Finance-/-1.6912500124.47
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-1.3610000100.12
Corporate DebtsBank of Baroda-/-1.3510099.09
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.24900091.31
Corporate DebtsRenServ Global-/-1.22900089.90
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-1.03750075.35
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-1.02750075.31
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.02750075.21
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.92600067.86
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-0.68500050.31
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.68500050.23
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.68500050.22
Corporate DebtsJM Fin. Ass. Re.-/-0.68500050.21
Corporate DebtsJM Finan. Credit-/-0.68500050.15
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.55400040.11
Corporate DebtsJM Finan Serv-/-0.54400040.00
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-0.41300030.00
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-0.35250025.64
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-0.34250025.34
Corporate DebtsAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-0.34250024.96
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-0.3425024.92
Corporate DebtsJM Finan Serv-/-0.33240024.04
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.31230023.02
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.20150014.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-2.1215000000155.69
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2039-/-0.79578420058.27
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.68500000050.32
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsSBI Gold ETFCapital Markets10.73105241000789.09
Indian Mutual FundsSBI Silver ETFCapital Markets5.4841296178402.76
Indian Mutual FundsNippon I SilverCapital Markets3.4626730000254.49
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.050297.38
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.650118.78

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Dinesh Balachandran
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.