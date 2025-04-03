SBI Multicap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Multicap Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Rama Iyer Srinivasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17579.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Multicap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.3703
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - If units purchased switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out upto 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. 1% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit in or before 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment
SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.89
7.86
-4.97
-5.66
14.74
16.52
-
17.39
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.07
|4680000
|890.58
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|4.00
|3300000
|703.82
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|3.98
|11017800
|698.91
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|3.92
|11000000
|688.71
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.72
|5427045
|653.47
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|3.68
|3371598
|646.55
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.65
|3702666
|641.44
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.60
|7900000
|633.26
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.39
|3800000
|596.67
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.15
|1010000
|553.50
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|3.11
|4330142
|546.87
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|3.01
|2715556
|528.48
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.51
|13633600
|440.84
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.50
|2010000
|440.24
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|2.42
|8718643
|425.94
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.41
|8127089
|423.46
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.36
|47668663
|414.19
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.18
|1100000
|383.15
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.05
|3543609
|359.87
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.95
|4000000
|342.14
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.94
|1530019
|340.50
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.92
|2000000
|337.54
|Equity
|Aptus Value Hou.
|Finance
|1.87
|10675139
|328.31
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.77
|77000
|311.97
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.76
|1835625
|310.15
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|1.70
|1000000
|299.11
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.66
|3500000
|291.07
|Equity
|TTK Prestige
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|4478128
|279.79
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.59
|3180000
|279.56
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|1.51
|2013502
|265.95
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.40
|5000000
|246.95
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|1.40
|7931704
|245.44
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|1.38
|1688726
|242.45
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|1.37
|2642079
|240.65
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.21
|7500000
|212.47
|Equity
|Archean Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.17
|4094476
|206.05
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.88
|15500000
|155.32
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.78
|2000000
|137.76
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.59
|16599232
|103.71
|Equity
|Sai Silks
|Retailing
|0.58
|7547565
|102.43
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.52
|3031256
|91.71
|Equity
|Electronics Mart
|Retailing
|0.47
|6500000
|81.91
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|0.45
|2467012
|78.75
|Equity
|Stanley Lifesty.
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|2719142
|74.84
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|0.41
|1919371
|72.27
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|0.39
|1621704
|69.27
|Equity
|Samhi Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.29
|3573264
|51.35
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.29
|110000
|50.55
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.26
|100823
|45.89
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.21
|3956402
|37.64
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.01
|5500
|2.46
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.58
|10000000
|101.69
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.60
|0
|106.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.28
|5000000
|49.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.08
|1500000
|14.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.98
|0
|699.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|1.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement