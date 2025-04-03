iifl-logo
SBI Multicap Fund Direct G

SBI Multicap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Multicap Fund Direct G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

14-Feb-2022

Fund Manager

Rama Iyer Srinivasan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

17579.48

SBI Multicap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.3703

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil - If units purchased switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out upto 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. 1% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit in or before 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment

SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.89
7.86
-4.97
-5.66
14.74
16.52
-
17.39
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Multicap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank37,02,666
NMDC1,65,99,232

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks5.074680000890.58
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance4.003300000703.82
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals3.9811017800698.91
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services3.9211000000688.71
EquityICICI BankBanks3.725427045653.47
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables3.683371598646.55
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.653702666641.44
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels3.607900000633.26
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.393800000596.67
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.151010000553.50
EquityTorrent PowerPower3.114330142546.87
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages3.012715556528.48
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.5113633600440.84
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.502010000440.24
EquityBerger PaintsConsumer Durables2.428718643425.94
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services2.418127089423.46
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals2.3647668663414.19
EquityTCSIT - Software2.181100000383.15
EquityAxis BankBanks2.053543609359.87
EquityAether Industri.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.954000000342.14
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.941530019340.50
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.922000000337.54
EquityAptus Value Hou.Finance1.8710675139328.31
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.7777000311.97
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products1.761835625310.15
EquityV-Mart RetailRetailing1.701000000299.11
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products1.663500000291.07
EquityTTK PrestigeConsumer Durables1.594478128279.79
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction1.593180000279.56
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products1.512013502265.95
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.405000000246.95
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables1.407931704245.44
EquityJupiter Life LinHealthcare Services1.381688726242.45
EquityNazara Technolo.Entertainment1.372642079240.65
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.217500000212.47
EquityArchean ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals1.174094476206.05
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.8815500000155.32
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.782000000137.76
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.5916599232103.71
EquitySai SilksRetailing0.587547565102.43
EquityV I P Inds.Consumer Durables0.52303125691.71
EquityElectronics MartRetailing0.47650000081.91
EquityEIHLeisure Services0.45246701278.75
EquityStanley Lifesty.Consumer Durables0.43271914274.84
EquityBrainbees Solut.Retailing0.41191937172.27
EquityRelaxo FootwearConsumer Durables0.39162170469.27
EquitySamhi HotelsLeisure Services0.29357326451.35
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.2911000050.55
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2610082345.89
EquityBank of IndiaBanks0.21395640237.64
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.0155002.46
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.5810000000101.69
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin amount for Derivative-/-0.600106.00
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.28500000049.83
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.08150000014.75
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.980699.19
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0201.86

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rama Iyer Srinivasan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

