SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 23-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Tejas Soman
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 26.95
SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF- NAV Chart
SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.11
0.52
1.6
3.36
5.82
-
-
4.01
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF- Latest Dividends
SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|99.88
|0
|29.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|0.03
