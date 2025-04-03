SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 26-Nov-2018
Fund Manager
: Raviprakash Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 114.15
SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 203.0706
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF- NAV Chart
SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.72
3.9
-9.91
-17.03
1.59
10.53
21.18
13.4
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|5.85
|30514
|6.68
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|5.40
|28122
|6.15
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.36
|165783
|6.12
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.09
|34394
|5.80
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.80
|15735
|5.48
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.76
|34514
|5.43
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.76
|137545
|5.43
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|4.62
|24198
|5.27
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|4.61
|11450
|5.26
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|4.61
|21348
|5.26
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|4.04
|5833
|4.60
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.93
|182138
|4.48
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.90
|55174
|3.31
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.90
|6236
|3.30
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.75
|10174
|3.14
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.74
|8503
|3.13
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.74
|131754
|3.12
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.64
|8313
|3.01
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.62
|11262
|2.99
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.55
|6239
|2.91
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.53
|714
|2.89
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.39
|10047
|2.73
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|2.37
|40343
|2.70
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.16
|17352
|2.46
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|2.04
|47200
|2.32
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|1.98
|4181
|2.26
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.92
|18317
|2.19
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.75
|4247
|2.00
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.62
|2385
|1.85
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.44
|86695
|1.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.13
|0
|0.11
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
