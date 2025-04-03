SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 20-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Harsh Sethi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 94.85
SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2316
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For exit on or before 15 days from the date of allotment 0.25% For exit after 15 days from the date of allotment Nil
SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.02
7.15
-
-
-
-
-
2.31
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.92
|158333
|27.42
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.71
|194677
|23.44
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.87
|49215
|9.36
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.58
|80116
|8.13
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.71
|106177
|7.31
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.90
|46938
|4.64
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.26
|173885
|3.08
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.75
|132372
|2.60
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.71
|439798
|2.56
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.37
|39812
|2.25
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.25
|244669
|2.13
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|239236
|1.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.47
|0
|0.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.54
|0
|-0.52
