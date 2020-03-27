SBI Overnight Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Overnight Fund IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Sep-2002
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 21498.46
SBI Overnight Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1311.8741
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Overnight Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Overnight Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.52
1.55
3.18
6.52
6.17
4.92
6.32
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
SBI Overnight Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Overnight Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.33
|30000000
|298.69
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.88
|20000000
|199.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.68
|15500000
|154.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|71.53
|0
|16,121.71
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|26.62
|0
|5,999.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.05
|0
|-,234.80
