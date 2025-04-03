iifl-logo
SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW

SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

04-Dec-2024

Fund Manager

Sukanya Ghosh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3374.7

SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.1179

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.5% of the applicable NAV - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out on or before 6 months from the date of allotment. NIL - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.

SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.89
3.48
-10.32
-
-
-
-
-8.82
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Quant Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kotak Mah. Bank9,47,299
Shriram Finance15,86,132
HCL Technologies5,72,380
Hindalco Inds.11,69,392
Cipla4,67,275
Ashok Leyland21,86,213
Bosch7,308
General Insuranc2,38,893

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Sun Pharma.Inds.5,90,292
REC Ltd17,47,487
ICICI Lombard3,68,356

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks9.762734527329.26
EquityInfosysIT - Software8.971793008302.60
EquityITCDiversified FMCG7.566459638255.15
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance6.83270092230.39
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles6.04170505203.68
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles5.36378739180.79
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks5.34947299180.26
EquityWiproIT - Software5.166276255174.26
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets5.13477019173.07
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.92764105132.37
EquityShriram FinanceFinance2.90158613297.91
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.73284708992.06
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.6757238090.15
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing2.6541997389.49
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance2.6241419488.33
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.3541623379.27
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.20116939274.18
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products2.08116862070.18
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9546727565.76
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.93230168965.20
EquityIndian BankBanks1.90125210563.95
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.7846818760.13
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.38218621346.55
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.267990342.37
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.04863134.96
EquityFederal BankBanks0.83157998928.06
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.6518411622.09
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.6271188420.91
EquityBoschAuto Components0.57730819.39
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.43481914.64
EquityGeneral InsurancInsurance0.262388938.81
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.25042.32
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.120-4.01

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Sukanya Ghosh
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

