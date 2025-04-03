SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 20-Jan-2021
Fund Manager
: Ardhendu Bhattacharya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 171.23
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.9149
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- NAV Chart
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.39
2.97
1.25
0.93
7.72
8.56
-
8.29
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.66
|16741
|2.85
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.19
|16400
|2.05
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.09
|15100
|1.88
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.92
|10050
|1.58
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.72
|3922
|1.25
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.70
|1045
|1.20
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.61
|3000
|1.05
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.57
|13599
|0.98
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.57
|940
|0.98
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.52
|4500
|0.89
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.51
|8675
|0.87
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|266
|0.78
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.45
|11400
|0.77
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|1350
|0.75
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.39
|11200
|0.66
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.37
|1900
|0.63
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.36
|3300
|0.62
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.35
|7100
|0.61
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.35
|2340
|0.60
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.34
|1350
|0.59
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.34
|22000
|0.58
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.32
|9000
|0.56
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.29
|3520
|0.50
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.28
|410
|0.48
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.26
|2000
|0.45
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.26
|110
|0.44
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.26
|2882
|0.44
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.25
|125
|0.42
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.24
|8550
|0.41
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.22
|8000
|0.37
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.22
|5700
|0.37
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.21
|800
|0.35
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.20
|1400
|0.35
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.19
|20440
|0.33
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.19
|1061
|0.33
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.18
|900
|0.30
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.18
|1800
|0.30
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.17
|568
|0.29
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|3000
|0.28
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|0.16
|650
|0.28
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.16
|750
|0.27
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.16
|3500
|0.26
|Equity
|Hawkins Cookers
|Consumer Durables
|0.16
|364
|0.26
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.14
|2670
|0.24
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.14
|1200
|0.24
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.10
|5800
|0.17
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.10
|5011
|0.16
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|5.87
|100
|10.12
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|2.97
|500
|5.12
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|2.97
|500
|5.12
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.95
|500
|5.09
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.92
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.90
|5
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Power Rene.
|-/-
|2.90
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.90
|500
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|23.34
|4000000
|40.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|20.97
|3500000
|36.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|3.01
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2044
|-/-
|2.91
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|1.49
|250000
|2.57
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.28
|0
|3.92
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.50
|0
|2.59
