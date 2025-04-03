iifl-logo
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

20-Jan-2021

Fund Manager

Ardhendu Bhattacharya

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

171.23

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.9149

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- NAV Chart

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.39
2.97
1.25
0.93
7.72
8.56
-
8.29
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund Conservative Plan G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Dr Lal Pathlabs1,400

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.66167412.85
EquityICICI BankBanks1.19164002.05
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.09151001.88
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.92100501.58
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.7239221.25
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.7010451.20
EquityTCSIT - Software0.6130001.05
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.57135990.98
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.579400.98
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.5245000.89
EquityAxis BankBanks0.5186750.87
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.462660.78
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.45114000.77
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4413500.75
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.39112000.66
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.3719000.63
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.3633000.62
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.3571000.61
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.3523400.60
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.3413500.59
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.34220000.58
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.3290000.56
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.2935200.50
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.284100.48
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.2620000.45
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.261100.44
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.2628820.44
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.251250.42
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.2485500.41
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products0.2280000.37
EquityDLFRealty0.2257000.37
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.218000.35
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.2014000.35
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.19204400.33
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.1910610.33
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.189000.30
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.1818000.30
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.175680.29
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.1730000.28
EquityEsab IndiaIndustrial Products0.166500.28
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.167500.27
EquityChalet HotelsLeisure Services0.1635000.26
EquityHawkins CookersConsumer Durables0.163640.26
EquityPitti Engg.Industrial Manufacturing0.1426700.24
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.1412000.24
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.1058000.17
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables0.1050110.16
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsBharat Sanchar-/-5.8710010.12
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-2.975005.12
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-2.975005.12
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.955005.09
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.925005.03
Corporate DebtsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.9055.00
Corporate DebtsTata Power Rene.-/-2.905004.99
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-2.905004.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-23.34400000040.26
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-20.97350000036.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-3.015000005.18
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2044-/-2.915000005.02
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2033-/-1.492500002.57
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.2803.92
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.5002.59

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Ardhendu Bhattacharya
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

